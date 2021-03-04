NuShares Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 62.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $15.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011609 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,854,205,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,527,104,042 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

