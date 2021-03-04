NuVasive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,871 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,266% compared to the typical volume of 137 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,758. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NuVasive by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in NuVasive by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

