Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 41.1% in February

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the January 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NAC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.69. 211,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.44.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.