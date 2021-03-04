Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 41.1% in February

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the January 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NAC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.69. 211,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,649,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 716,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 46,513 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 624,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 384,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 58,459 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.