Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

BATS NUSC opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.