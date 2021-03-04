Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the January 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NKG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,690. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.