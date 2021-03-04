Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NRK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 158,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,827. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

