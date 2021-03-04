Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Up 75.6% in February

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 461,200 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the January 28th total of 262,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 43,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. 423,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

