NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.59.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$510.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

