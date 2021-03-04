NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 353420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$490.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.99.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.