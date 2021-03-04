NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,263. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

