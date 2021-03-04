nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the January 28th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,913. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -93.07 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Several research firms have commented on NVT. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

