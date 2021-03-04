NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.21. 77,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,978. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $200.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

