NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.24.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.21. 77,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,978. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $200.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.84 and a 200 day moving average of $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
