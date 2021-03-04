Nxt (NXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.03 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $29.03 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

