O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Down 7.7%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 532,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 513,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $182.49 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.