Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $153.35 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $153.35 million and $5.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00224142 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org . The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

