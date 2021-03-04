Observer Hits Market Cap of $16.91 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

