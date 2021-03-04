Ocean Protocol Trading 23.9% Higher This Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $429.80 million and $43.60 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00055277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.02 or 0.00748706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00026629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

