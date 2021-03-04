Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of OCGN stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 436,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,873,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

