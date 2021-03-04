Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 14.2%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.97. 35,848,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 77,863,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
Several research firms have commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.
