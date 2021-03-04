Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.29.
Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.
