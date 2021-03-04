Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.