Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.91

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $7.21. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 66,601 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $84.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

