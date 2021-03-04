Offshift (XFT) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for about $5.65 or 0.00011698 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $209,310.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,109.22 or 0.99557973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00086676 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

