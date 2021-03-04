OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.85. 18,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

