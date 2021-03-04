Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.70

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1405951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $515.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 1,345.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 303,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 630.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 270,897 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oil States International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 269,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Oil States International by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.