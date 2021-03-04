OIN Finance Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.74 or 0.00481255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00073053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00084884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00497032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00053765 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,588,608 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

