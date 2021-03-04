OKB Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $16.74 or 0.00035451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $418.23 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.89 or 0.00749585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00031996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044036 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

