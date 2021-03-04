OKCash Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $5,244.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,173.16 or 0.99936490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038985 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00086456 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,553,368 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

