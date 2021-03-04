Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $265.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $6.37 on Thursday, hitting $234.85. 202,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $155,056,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Okta by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,825,000 after buying an additional 229,441 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

