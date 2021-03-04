Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $13.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.16. The company had a trading volume of 331,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,848,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $267,128,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Okta by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Okta by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 479,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,993,000 after purchasing an additional 77,846 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

