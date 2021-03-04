Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.50. The company had a trading volume of 197,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,543. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.71. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Okta by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 479,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,993,000 after buying an additional 77,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.