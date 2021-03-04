Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $305.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Okta by 614.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Okta by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 161.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 194.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

