Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $255.00. The stock had previously closed at $241.22, but opened at $216.30. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Okta shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 109,847 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Okta by 614.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 161.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

