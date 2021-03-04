Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

ODFL stock opened at $222.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $227.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.