Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olympus in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS OCPNY traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 34,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07 and a beta of 0.68. Olympus has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

