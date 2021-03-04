Omni (OMNI) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00010269 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $768,295.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00364988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,169 coins and its circulating supply is 562,853 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

