ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 6.7%

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) was down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $37.04. Approximately 9,097,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,679,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,803,000. Swedbank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

