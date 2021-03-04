ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ON24 in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ON24’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get ON24 alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONTF. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ONTF opened at $55.64 on Thursday. ON24 has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.