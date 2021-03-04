Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 5.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $3.05. 1,474,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,984,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

The stock has a market cap of $127.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

