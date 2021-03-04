Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 28th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,849,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,312,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,595,000.

Shares of ONCR stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 19,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,202. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.