One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

OSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OSS opened at $7.98 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.55 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

