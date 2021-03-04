OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

OSW traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 3,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,174. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.