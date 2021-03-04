ONOToken Market Capitalization Achieves $782,010.80 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. ONOToken has a market cap of $782,010.80 and $8.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONOToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ONOToken has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ONOToken Profile

ONOToken (CRYPTO:ONOT) is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

ONOToken Token Trading

