Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading Down 8.8%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.43 and last traded at $57.99. Approximately 550,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 367,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -305.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,101 shares of company stock worth $12,525,106. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,087,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,401,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,261,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.