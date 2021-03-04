Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 6.3%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price was down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 2,336,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 907,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $424.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 901,445 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,597,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

