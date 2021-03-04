Ooma, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ooma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Stotler anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE OOMA opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $362.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 968,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 717,221 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $4,463,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 163,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

