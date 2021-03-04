Opacity (OPCT) Market Cap Hits $9.70 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $164,740.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 72.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00473871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00072466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00077946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.77 or 0.00487211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052554 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.