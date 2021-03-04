Open Governance Token (OPEN) One Day Volume Hits $3.27 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.17 or 0.00739299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

