Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

