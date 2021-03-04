Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0017 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $45,554.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.87 or 0.00739775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

