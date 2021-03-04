Open Predict Token (OPT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $92,128.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded up 48% against the dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00009585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $92,128.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00771847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044384 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

